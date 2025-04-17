How this draft's top QBs compare to the Browns' prototypical signal caller

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the final installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM. You can see check out the other installments by position, here: runningback, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive tackle, EDGE rusher, linebacker, cornerback, and safety.

It is no secret to Cleveland Browns fans how important the QB position is.

Ever since the Browns came back to town after ownership moved the previous iteration of the franchise to Baltimore, you'd pretty easily be able to rattle off excellent players the Browns have had at just about every single position - you know them - Joe Thomas, Myles Garrett, Joe Haden, Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Josh Gordon - to name a few.

Absent from any list of the legends of the Browns Rebirth are any quarterbacks. Some, myself included, thought that Baker Mayfield was the perfect player to lead this franchise. Unfortunately, that (pirate) ship has sailed.

The Browns decision to trade for Deshaun Watson quite literally derailed an entire franchise for multiple seasons, and it's the primary reason that the Browns find themselves picking at #2 in the NFL Draft.

Sticking with Jimmy Haslam's metaphor of a "swing and a miss" in relation to the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, the Browns find themselves in the on-deck circle, preparing to take another swing and hope this one results in a home run. Armed with many draft choices and most importantly, the 2nd pick in the entire draft, the Browns will have their shot to take a QB.

Unlike previous iterations of this series, for the QBs, the relative consensus top 5 prospects will be ranked here in terms of how they fit what the Browns are looking for at the position.

Quarterback is the position where teams are seemingly most willing to overlook measurables, in the name of game-changing talent. Due to this and the glaring need the Browns have at the position, it is best served to see how the draft's top prospects fare, rather than the whole QB class.

As far as where things stand currently, the Browns have 3 quarterbacks under contract. Deshaun Watson, who re-tore his achilles in January, and is highly unlikely to play at all in 2025 - and based on commentary from Browns ownership, the team may be done with him regardless.

The Browns brought in two (kinda) newcomers. They sent a 5th round draft pick to the Eagles for Kenny Pickett and they also reunited with 2023 Cleveland Hero, Joe Flacco. These moves don't preclude the Browns from drafting a QB, in the slightest. Pickett's career has been uneven, to say the least, and despite Flacco's heroics, he is 40 years old.

Gone from last year's trainwreck of a squad are Jameis Winston (Giants), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Eagles), and Bailey Zappe (Chiefs).

Without further ado, the following are the top 5 fits for the Browns, as it relates to the top 5 quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

5. Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

It would be no shock to anyone familiar with Shedeur Sanders' lineage that he would be one of the most-discussed prospects of the whole draft. Yes, he's a quarterback, but when your father is NFL icon Deion Sanders, known for his electric play as well as his larger than life persona, the spotlight shines a bit brighter.

Sanders played 4 years of college football, split evenly between Jackson State and Colorado. At a 95.8% similarity score, Sanders is a solid fit for what the Browns are looking for in a QB. At the Combine, he measured at 6'1" 1/2 and 212lbs, falling a bit short of what NFL teams view as prototypical size.

Size notwithstanding, Sanders showed exceptional skills as a collegiate athlete. In 4 seasons, he amassed 14,327 yards, 134 TDs, and only 27 interceptions. He is lauded for his elite toughness and excellent accuracy. Sanders parlayed all of that success into a 1st round grade in this year's draft. He's not much of a runner at the QB position, but he has showcased improvisation skills in his game.

Every prospect, Hall of Fame father or not, has his warts to his game. For Sanders, scouts would like to see him improve at getting rid of the ball in lieu of taking sacks as well as optimizing his throwing motion. Narratives are just that, Sanders has proven he can play ball, in multiple settings. You can see some of what he's capable of in his highlight tape here.

4. Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

The next highest similarity score belongs to Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, with a 96.3% match. Dart started out his college career with the USC Trojans before joining Lane Kiffin down in Oxford and leading the Rebels offense for the next 3 years. Dart excelled in the nation's toughest conference, and has earned himself the distinction of being a high round projected pick.

Similar to Sanders, Dart's statistics show linear improvement throughout his tenure, indicating a sharpening of skillset and progression. By the time he hit his senior season he was the engine of the Rebels offense, and led them to a victory over powerhouse Georgia. Evaluators applaud Dart for his intelligence as well as his accuracy.

The statistics were impressive as well. Dart totaled 11,970 yards, 81 TDs, and 27 interceptions in his years between USC and Ole Miss. He also showed a knack for getting it done on the ground, as he gained 1,541 yards with 14 TDs as a rusher.

At 6'2," 223lbs, Dart has a little more bulk to his build and is considered a plus athlete for the position. However, scouts were concerned with his "lazy footwork" as well as his arm strength on deeper throws. Jaxson proved the ability to compete with the nation's best at Ole Miss, and you can get a glimpse of it in his highlight tape here.

3. Jalen Milroe - Alabama

At #3 on the list with a 96.9% similarity score is Jalen Milroe from the University of Alabama. Milroe is one of the draft's most polarizing prospects, as his passing game is seen as a work in progress, but his skills as a runner are in a different stratosphere. At his Pro Day, he was clocked as running a 4.46 40-yard dash. Milroe spent all 4 years at Alabama, the first 3 under the tutelage of Nick Saban.

It comes with the territory as the face of a national collegiate powerhouse that a lot of scrutiny comes your way, despite this, Milroe never wavered and continued to show plus leadership skills. As a member of the Crimson Tide, Milroe threw for 6,016 yards, 45 TDs, and 20 interceptions, excelling on the ground to the tune of an additional 1,577 yards and 33 TDs.

At 6'2," 217lbs, Milroe seems to fit in similarly with the other QBs on the list. His collegiate production and tantalizing skillset, albeit unpolished passing game, still have him considered a top round draft choice. It's also important to remember that QBs are frequently "over-drafted."

Another interesting wrinkle as it relates to the Browns, is that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees worked closely with Milroe when the two were at Alabama during the 2023 season. This link means that the Browns have an inside look at how Milroe operates, and if they like what they've heard, it should surprise no one to see them select him.

Scouts are given pause with Milroe's processing and decision-making, as well as his, at times, difficult to catch passes. There are however, things in his game that you simply can't teach. See it for yourself in his highlight tape here.

2. Cam Ward - Miami

#2 on this list is a bit of a sore subject for Browns fans, as early in the offseason there was a raging debate on whether the Browns should select the 6'2," 219lb gunslinger at the top of the 1st round come April 24th. Now, all signs point to the Titans, who hold the #1 overall selection, falling in love with the Miami star, preventing the Browns the opportunity to even make the decision. Ward's similarity score comes in at 97.1%.

Ward is rightfully considered the draft's top QB, as his performance at varying levels of collegiate football exceeded all reasonable expectations. Ward was an under-recruited high school player who had to start his journey at FCS Incarnate Word. After posting gaudy statistics, the Washington State Cougars brought him aboard to lead their high-powered attack.

Ward flirted with entering the draft after the 2023 season, but ultimately signed a lucrative NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes program, in hopes of improving his draft stock. The gamble paid off in the biggest way. Ward rocked the football world with the Hurricanes, solidifying himself as what he viewed himself as all along, the best collegiate quarterback in the nation.

The statistics are out of this world, as Ward torched defenses to the tune of 18,137 yards, 158 TDs, and 37 interceptions through his 5 years. His skillset fits right into what's in vogue in the league, an improvisational wizard with the arm talent to make defenses pay. If somehow the Browns were able to draft him, they should run to turn in the card.

Even the top QB in the class still has some weaknesses, and for Ward, scouts worry about his tendency to play "hero ball" as well as coverage recognition. Nonetheless, one doesn't get into consideration for the #1 overall draft pick with amazing tape, and you can see some of Ward's here.

1. Tyler Shough - Louisville

Of the draft's top 5 QBs, the prospect with the highest similarity score is Tyler Shough, with 97.6%. Shough has recently been picking up steam in the draft community as a dark horse to be drafted much earlier than many expect. Seeing his measurements at the Combine start to paint a picture of why NFL teams are showing interest. He measured in at 6'5" and 219lbs, prototype numbers for NFL passers.

Shough has had a rollercoaster career that spanned 7 seasons and 3 different schools. He spent his first three years at Oregon, before transferring to Texas Tech. After 3 years with the Red Raiders, each of which featured significant injuries, he moved on to his swan song with Louisville, where for the first time he played in more than 10 games, and flourished in his role.

Much has also been made about Shough's age, as the 25-year old will be older than most every rookie in his draft class. Shough himself has said that NFL teams appreciate the experience he has over other QBs, and many have made comparisons to another Oregon QB with a lengthy collegiate career, in the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix.

Despite his lengthy career, the statistics do not necessarily jump off the page, as Tyler wasn't always the primary starter or available due to injury. In total, he threw for 7,820 yards, 59 TDs, and 23 interceptions. Nonetheless, where there's smoke there's fire, and if NFL teams are starting to show their interest in Shough, maybe there's something there to look out for.

Scouts would like to see him speed up his operation time and improve in how he deals with pressure. This list features a cast of QBs with very unique and at times, winding, journeys and Shough's is no different. You can take a look what has scouts raving in his highlight tape here.