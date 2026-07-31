3 surprise Browns players earning first-team reps early in training camp

Todd Monken’s initial training camp practices have been about as unpredictable as Cleveland Browns fans could have expected. Cleveland’s new head coach completed his first spring workout program in Berea with more questions than answers as it pertained to the starting lineup, and that trend has continued into the summer.

Fans expected quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders to split first-team reps in some fashion until Monken named a Week 1 starter. What wasn’t as clear was the plan to give each quarterback a full practice with the starters to open camp, rather than swapping off specific periods or situations.

The mid-practice alternating has actually come at other positions, specifically the offensive line. There are players mixing in with the first unit that Browns fans probably didn’t expect this early in camp.

Dawand Jones

Time will tell if Monken is simply keeping first-round rookie Spencer Fano in check, but Jones opening Day 1 with the starters at left tackle is certainly noteworthy. Jones fits the size and athletic profile, with his massive 87-plus-inch wingspan, that general manager Andrew Berry typically covets at tackle.

Jones opened the 2025 season as Cleveland’s starting left tackle. Injuries have derailed each of his first three seasons in the league, but the team clearly likes him, enough that Monken isn’t just outright handing Fano the job.

Our prediction? Fano ends up being the Week 1 starter as planned, but the situation with Jones definitely bears monitoring.

KT Leveston

Now this is a developing storyline that could soon pick up some steam.

Similar to Fano, Teven Jenkins has been the frontrunner to start at right guard this season. Monken has hedged his bets enough to keep that position wide open, though.

Shedeur Sanders and Spencer Fano are working with the No. 1 offense today, as expected.



During installs, KT Leveston is in at RG so looks like he’ll swap with Teven Jenkins as the OL competition continues. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 30, 2026

There was some buzz during the spring that rookie tackle Austin Barber could explore a move to guard. No one really saw Leveston coming, but he spent time with the starters during spring minicamp, and was with the first unit again on Day 2 of camp.

Monken likes Leveston’s game. He’ll most likely fill a key depth role for the team this year, but his spot on the 53-man roster feels secure, and an underdog run to the starting right guard role can’t be ruled out. He’s in the mix.

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Monken admitted to reporters that the team is still looking for a No. 3 boundary cornerback this summer. The Browns are also exploring what they have at inside linebacker, and Mascarenas-Arnold could emerge as a sleeper.

Second-year LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is also getting some run with the starting defense https://t.co/Z6sUKBGQcc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2026

The two locked-in starters are Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, but this has historically been a 4-3 defense in Cleveland, and that third linebacker spot remains unclear.

Winston Reid profiles as the potential best option on the roster, but he missed all of 2025 with an injury. The Browns also have intriguing rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the mix, but it might be a little premature to expect the Toledo product to fill a full-time role as a hybrid NFL linebacker.

Mascarenas-Arnold was a core special teams player for the Browns in 2025, logging 262 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He’s battling with players like Reid and Nathaniel Watson for one of the final linebacker spots on the 53-man roster, and his snaps with the first-unit this week are definitely notable. He’s only played 12 defensive snaps in his NFL career to date.