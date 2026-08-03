Adam Schefter’s clear lean in Browns’ QB competition should catch fans’ attention

Back in April, Adam Schefter’s intel on the Cleveland Browns’ draft plans ended up being a little too perfect. He was adamant that the Browns were not only receiving trade calls, but were actively open to trading the No. 6 overall pick. Cleveland wound up landing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to move back three spots, where they selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

Schefter now appears to have at least an informed opinion on the Browns’ ongoing quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. And if draft day was any indication, fans may want to buckle up.

During Monday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, Schefter had a clear lean toward Watson winning the Week 1 starting job for one specific reason that has nothing to do with training camp.

“Obviously, Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson is going to be the starting quarterback,” Schefter said. “And I almost think that, when they open the season with two straight road games in Florida, that you might almost defer to the veteran who has been in those types of spots before. It just means that there’s a realistic chance that Deshaun Watson could wind up winning the starting job.”

Adam Schefter isn’t conjuring his Browns QB takes out of thin air

It’s worth noting that, as Schefter delivered his take, members of ESPN’s panel of analysts reacted as if the longtime NFL insider knew more than he was letting on. One of the analysts actually whistled as Schefter made his point about Cleveland’s first two games being in Florida.

This was definitely framed more as an opinion than a report, but the Schefters of the NFL world don’t just conjure things up out of thin air. They’re always communicating with agents and team sources. It's unclear what informed Schefter's thinking, but the specific statement on the team’s pair of road games to start the season is hard not to flag.

This may help explain why Watson has been considered the frontrunner for the job since the start of head coach Todd Monken’s spring program. Cleveland will deploy a number of new faces on offense this season, including plenty of first- and second-year players. From the offensive linemen to the skill position groups, it’s not a stretch to say that around 50 percent of the Browns’ Week 1 starters on offense will be 2025 or 2026 draft picks.

Sanders could be the player that tips the scales, and based on the reporting out of Berea during the first few practices of training camp, he’s been the more efficient passer out of the gate.

But Watson’s experience and $46 million salary are major factors in this competition. If the two quarterbacks remain close, it makes sense for the Browns to start the year with Watson with an eye on navigating a difficult first couple months of their 2026 schedule.

The offense will likely struggle in games against the Jaguars, Bucs, Panthers, Steelers, Ravens, Saints, and Texans no matter who is under center. Starting with Watson could open up a path to Sanders getting his turn sometime midseason, when the schedule should break more in Cleveland’s favor.

Watson hasn’t been sharp to open training camp. He’s thrown six interceptions in four practices. But Sanders was always going to have to leave zero doubt that he’s the best man for the job, and Schefter’s take suggests that hasn't yet happened.