Alex Wright inks second contract in Cleveland with three-year extension

The Browns' defense is among the league's best yet again in 2025, with the engine of the unit being the front led by Myles Garrett. For the first time in Garrett's career, he has productive interior pass rushers in Mason Graham and Maliek Collins who draw attention away from the future Hall of Famer. On top of that, the edge rushers who have lined up opposite Garrett have played well, including Alex Wright.

Wright has impressed so much in his fourth season that the Browns felt comfortable handing him a three-year, $33 million extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also includes $21 million in guarantees, Schefter adds.

Another deal in Cleveland: Browns and defensive end Alex Wright reached agreement today on a three-year, $33 million extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare. pic.twitter.com/WechalK2PV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2025

Browns sign Alex Wright to three-year, $33 million extension

The 25-year-old was the 78th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Cleveland out of UAB. He was thrust into a significant role as a rookie and struggled in his 543 snaps during his first campaign. However, Wright has consistently improved every year of his professional career. He looked like he was primed for a career year in 2024, but had his season cut short after four games due to a torn triceps.

In 2025, we've seen Wright's breakout as a starter in this league on full display. He hasn't been otherworldly as a pass rusher, but his run defense opposite Garrett has been the missing piece for a defense that struggles against perimeter run plays. While Isaiah McGuire has a hard time using his instincts to balance Jim Schwartz's aggressive upfield philosophy with contain, Wright has a fantastic feel for when teams are running pin/pull concepts or end arounds to not take himself out of the play and make an impact.

Despite being 71st in run defense snaps, Wright ranks 19th out of 117 edge rushers in solo tackles. He missed the last game with a quad issue and hasn't returned to practice yet, but the fact that he wasn't placed on injured reserve likely signals this isn't a long-term issue.

It's great to see draft picks get second contracts with the Browns, especially considering Wright was taken in a draft where the Browns didn't make a pick until round three. The only player drafted before him that year was Martin Emerson Jr., who is a candidate to get a one-year prove-it deal following his season-ending injury in camp.

