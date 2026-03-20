Andrew Berry’s latest move may have taken D-tackle off Browns’ draft board

Like every team in the NFL at this stage of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 league year with a long list of roster needs. They did, however, have the luxury of one major crutch.

After tendering free agent safety Ronnie Hickman, and quickly replacing linebacker Devin Bush with Quincy Williams during the first wave of free agency, the ink is already drying on the Browns’ first-string defense. The team’s best position battles in training camp should come on offense, with starting jobs expected to be on the line at quarterback, left tackle, right guard, wide receiver, and No. 2 tight end.

The Browns did, however, enter the offseason with some defensive depth concerns to address, especially at EDGE, inside linebacker, and defensive back. There’s still work to be done in those areas, with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s status in serious doubt for 2026, and starting safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman both scheduled to open the season on expiring contracts.

The good news, as ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi pointed out on Friday? The bulk of Cleveland’s No. 1 strength — its defensive front — already feels locked in more than a month out from the 2026 NFL Draft.

This offseason, Cleveland’s essentially swapped Kalia Davis for Shelby Harris and replaced Cameron Thomas with A.J. Epenesa, while bringing back Julian Okwara and Sam Kamara.



Always a possibility depth is added in the draft but the defensive front is in a good spot. https://t.co/xgRWTrlfUc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 20, 2026

Browns’ latest roster move should lead to offensive-minded approach in the NFL Draft

The Browns landed a potential steal earlier this week when they agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. They made another key depth move on Friday, re-signing defensive tackle Sam Kamara, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Cleveland holds nine selections in the 2026 draft, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team target position groups like EDGE, linebacker, and safety. Their established depth up front should allow them to be picky, though, while targeting potential offensive starters in the early rounds.

Kamara’s 2025 season was derailed by head and elbow injuries, but he’s been a regular rotational player for Cleveland’s defense when healthy since his strong finish to 2024. The Browns should be stout along the interior once again this season with Maliek Collins returning to the lineup, and Mason Graham quietly on breakout watch entering Year 2.

The team also added an intriguing defensive lineman from the San Francisco 49ers in Kalia Davis, and has Julian Okwara back in the fold. To Oyefusi’s point, that probably signals the end for Shelby Harris, who’s now entering his age-35 season.

Berry should still be hunting for young defensive line talent over the next month or so, but his team is firmly in position to attack its top offensive needs early in the draft, while turning to defensive depth in the later rounds.