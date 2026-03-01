Arvell Reese slipping to Browns would change everything

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most stacked defenses in the National Football League. Even with Mike Rutenberg taking over for Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, that unit has the potential to lead this team back to playoff contention.

The Browns need depth, but don't have any glaring issues on defense. That said, they could change their approach to the 2026 NFL Draft if one of the best players happens to be available by the time they're on the clock.

That's why they're doing their due diligence on Ohio State star linebacker Arvell Reese. Even though he might not be available at No. 6, they met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

More than that, he'd be more than willing to play in Cleveland.

“That would mean a lot because I’m from Cleveland,” Reese said. "That would be crazy. It’d just mean a lot to me to be one of those guys who kids can now look up to,” he continued. “[There’s] a bunch of guys I looked up to growing up, wanting to be like. It’d feel good to be doing something good.”

Browns might face impossible Arvell Reese decision

The Browns hold two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, and they could use them to help their ailing offense. They desperately need at least one offensive tackle, and they could also use more help in the wide receiver corps.

That said, this class is thin at most positions, and Reese is one of the few potential game-changers on the board.

Again, he's projected to be gone in the top five, maybe even as high as No. 2, but we've seen crazy things happen. Multiple teams are fixated on Miami's Reuben Bain, and top offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa could also sneak their way into the top five. Also, with Caleb Downs as the most talented prospect in the class, someone might be tempted to jump the gun and trade up to get him.

It's a long shot, but there's a world in which Reese could slip into the Browns' lap at No. 6, and it would be tough to pass on such a talented player. While listed as an outside linebacker, he actually played 286 of his snaps in the box last season.

The Browns already have a budding superstar at linebacker in Carson Schwesinger, but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may never play again, and Devin Bush could leave in free agency. They also have the best player in the game in Myles Garrett, but adding someone who can line up on the outside or the inside, like Micah Parsons, could take this defense to a whole new level.

Reese played in an NFL-style defense under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. He can excel in coverage, go get the quarterback, or stack the run in the box. The Browns may not need another defensive first-round pick, but sometimes, it's impossible to pass on some guys when they're up for grabs.