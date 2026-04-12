The Cleveland Browns were active during the first wave of free agency. They didn't make splashy moves or add any big-name players, but they did what they had to do to bolster an aging and depleted offensive line.

The focus now is on the NFL Draft. However, that doesn't mean they're not going to dip their toes back into the free-agency pool again after draft weekend.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns are going to make many more moves before training camp. Nevertheless, unlike in previous years, they're not going to fall for guys on the back end of their primes or coming off injuries. Unless they truly believe they can make a Super Bowl run, they're not likely to sign anyone aged 30 or above.

"I think the Browns definitely will be involved in free agency after the draft, maybe even into June," Jackson said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. "Unless the draft goes a certain way, unless there is a clear winner of the quarterback competition, the Browns are not going to be in on some of these older guys."

The Browns are done taking chances on aging free agents

The Browns know a thing or two about rolling the dice on players past their prime, misfits, and guys who simply won't live up to the hype. Just last season, Diontae Johnson failed to make one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the league. That won't be the approach this season.

This team is clearly still several moves away from contention, but for the first time in a long while, it seems like there's a plan. The Browns have a vision, and they want to build the team around the young talent on the roster — as they should.

Of course, the quarterback situation is probably the main question head coach Todd Monken must answer. In an ideal scenario, they will find their franchise quarterback in 2026 and then build from there.

The Browns don't need to carry dead weight on their roster. They have to give their young players as many opportunities as they can handle. Unless there's an opportunity to get a true difference-maker, adding players just for the sake of it doesn't make sense at all.

Hopefully, the Browns will come out of the draft with multiple difference-makers at the wide receiver position. They have Isaiah Bond in his second year, and, hopefully, Jerry Jeudy can step up in a bounce-back season. Cleveland must also find a left tackle, even if it's someone who may need a while to be ready.

Other than that, the Browns only need to round out the roster, add depth, and give Monken the time and freedom to establish his offense and regime. Barring a shocking turn of events, this will be a developmental season to lay the groundwork for 2027.

Andrew Berry said they were one offseason away from being more aggressive, so he shouldn't change his approach and sign players who won't be part of this team's future plans.