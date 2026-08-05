Browns' defensive tackle depth may be nearing 'emergency' territory

Judging by every single rep, highlight, and report from training camp, the Cleveland Browns' defense is already in mid-season form. Cleveland's defensive players look extremely motivated to prove that they don't need Myles Garrett to be a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately, that unit's depth is already being tested. The Browns have been scrambling a bit to add additional camp bodies at defensive tackle, after just about every notable player on the depth chart either missed Tuesday's practice or left the session early.

The Browns just claimed defensive tackle Coziah Izzard off waivers, with The Athletic's Zac Jackson voicing concern after the team added Mason Graham and Sam Kamara to their growing list of injury concerns.

Nearing an injury emergency situation at defensive tackle https://t.co/TnmjxBqK9Z — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 4, 2026

Looking at Dawg Pound Daily's training camp tracker, it's hard to disagree with that statement.

Multiple injuries have suddenly left Cleveland searching for answers at defensive tackle

Graham's absence is obviously the most important and concerning. He had drawn rave reviews and had been almost unblockable over the first five days of camp, but he sat out Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury. He's expected to take a big leap, so this will be the most sensitive situation, for sure.

Not practicing for the Browns today: Joe Royer (personal), Myles Bryant, Michael Burton, Damarri Mathis, Carson Schwesinger, Mike Hall Jr., Parker Brailsford, Izavion Miller, Elijah Chatman, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Jamari Thrash, Sam Kamara, Kalia Davis, Mason Graham,… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2026

Mike Hall Jr. bounced back from an injury scare in spring workouts and looked solid to start training camp. But an unfortunate collision with Quinshon Judkins forced him to miss consecutive sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Recently signed defensive tackle Kalia Davis left Cleveland's practice on July 30 with a trainer and has been out since. The team hasn't provided any updates, so he should be considered day-to-day at this point.

Last but not least, Maliek Collins started training camp on the active/PUP list. He's still working his way back from the quad injury that ended his season in Week 13 of 2025, though he's expected to be back on the field for Week 1.

As Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN pointed out, the team is so thin at defensive tackle that Adin Huntington and Elijah Chatman got extensive work with the first unit on Tuesday. While Huntington was a valuable and versatile piece on defense last season, Chatman should be closer to the roster bubble than the starting lineup.

The Browns also added former UFL standout Travis Bell as a potential depth option at defensive tackle. Fortunately, it's still early in training camp, and outside of Collins, it doesn't sound like any of these injuries are too serious.

That said, this shows how quickly the Browns could find themselves in a crisis if another major injury occurs. And with proven veterans like Larry Ogunjobi, Austin Johnson, or Jihard Ward still available, the Browns may want to add more help at a now clear position of need.