Browns officially have no excuses after latest draft intel

The Cleveland Browns may have to replace their entire offensive line in the offseason. That's almost unprecedented, and it feels like GM Andrew Berry should've had a backup plan for this doomsday scenario.

Fortunately for him, there should be no shortage of options to consider in free agency and especially the NFL Draft. While potentially losing two franchise cornerstones like Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller would be a big blow to the team, there are clear options to replace them.

That's how NFL analyst Ben Solak feels, at least.

In his latest for ESPN, he shared his thoughts on this deep class of interior offensive linemen, which may include several players currently listed as tackles but who may fare better as guards in the pros.

"Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State) is the other interior player who should hear his name called on Day 1 after Mauigoa, while Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) and Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M) have the exciting physical tool kits that get teams excited in Round 2 — think Steve Avila or Dylan Fairchild," Solak wrote. "The free agent class is solid. The draft class is solid. Good year to need an interior offensive lineman."

Browns could strike gold in loaded IOL draft class

Solak named Miami star Francis Mauigoa, who's been heavily linked to the Browns for weeks now, as one of the tackles who may fare better in the interior. He also named Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, another Browns potential target, and Duke's Brian Parker II as players who fit that mold.

The Browns could be in the mix to sign Tyler Linderbaum if the Baltimore Ravens allow him to hit free agency. He has obvious ties to head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop, and he's the most prominent lineman potentially changing teams this offseason.

They also need to find replacements for the injury-prone Jack Conklin and the ever-struggling Cam Robinson. They clearly cannot trust Dawand Jones to stay healthy after suffering three season-ending injuries in as many years.

Rebuilding an offensive line is challenging, and it might take a while for that unit to mesh. It's never a good time to replace an entire unit, and the Browns will be under a lot of pressure to get stronger in the trenches this offseason.

That said, Andrew Berry should have plenty of options to choose from. He may not deserve the benefit of the doubt after putting the team in this position in the first place, but 2026 will be his shot at redemption.