Browns pre-draft visitor just got the label no fan wants to see

The lead-up to the NFL Draft is seemingly scheduled in a way to build as much anticipation as possible. With so much time to fill, naturally, fans start talking.

The funny part is, NFL executives and scouts are no different. There's not nearly as much work for them in this lull period, so we get an influx of highly informative (and usually provocative) takes from them under the anonymous tag so they can preserve their jobs.

Oftentimes, there's probably a hint of self-interest in said takes. If a team loves a top prospect but is cursed with a mid-tier selection, it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility for them to circulate negative rumors about that player in an effort to get him to fall. Despite conventional wisdom telling us that owners would know a thing or two about the game, most of them do not. They are swayed by reports like this all the time, which carries real weight in how a GM makes decisions.

The latest subject of one of these reports is actually someone who's been linked to the Browns in several tangible ways. The University of Utah's other offensive tackle, Caleb Lomu, came to Berea on a top-30 visit. This is a notable development, as 40 percent of the Browns' selections since Andrew Berry took over as general manager have been invited to team headquarters prior to the draft.

Scouts are raising concerns about a Browns-linked draft target

FOX Sports' Eric Williams sought out some opinions from anonymous scouts, executives, and Fox Sports' in-house draft expert, Rob Rang. In the dreaded 'overhyped' category, only three players garnered mention, and one of them was Caleb Lomu. Rang explained his concerns straightforwardly:

"I personally think he would have been greatly improved had he come back for a year and really went into the weight room," Rang said. "I think that’s what an NFL team is going to have to do. And if he starts as a rookie, I think he could struggle. He just has to get stronger."

On the surface, it's almost a foregone conclusion that at only 21 years old, Lomu still needs time to finish growing and build out his frame. The beauty of the NFL is that each franchise, in the arms race to be best-in-class, employs a multi-million dollar training staff tasked with getting the absolute most out of players.

While the Browns' training room and training staff got mediocre grades in the 2026 NFLPA report card — C and C+, respectively — their weight room and strength coaches each drew a B+ grade, a good sign for a rookie who might have some work to do in that department.

In their blurb about Lomu as a prospect, Pro Football Focus had similar concerns while placing him 38th on their Big Board:

"Lomu is a well-built, ascending tackle prospect with a strong foundation. He could compete for starting reps early, and with added strength and experience, he projects as a reliable NFL starter."

Strength is something that can be worked on. To expect Lomu to get faster, jump higher, or grow an inch would be a fool's errand. Getting stronger is fully in the realm of possibility. The idea of Lomu joining the Browns is seemingly one that Browns fans should get accustomed to. In his mock draft for NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah slotted Lomu to the Browns at No. 24, after selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 6.

If the Browns are intent on addressing their offensive line early in the draft, as recent reports indicate, Lomu could very well be in the conversation. In less than a week's time, the guesswork will end and Browns fans will finally have their answers.