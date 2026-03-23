Browns’ QB decision just got more complicated after Dan Orlovsky’s bold take

The Cleveland Browns’ inaction at the quarterback position to start the 2026 offseason has been telling, considering the commentary surrounding this year’s draft class.

For months, fans have been led to believe that Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the expected No. 1 overall pick, belongs on his own tier. Experts are predicting the 2026 NFL Draft to play out similarly to last year’s, when Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, and the next QB off the board, Jaxson Dart, wasn't called until the 25th pick.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN pushed back on that narrative on Monday morning, and Browns fans should be paying attention.

Cleveland has been linked to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throughout the pre-draft process. With the Browns holding two 2026 first-round picks, Nos. 6 and 24 overall, there’s been speculation about the team potentially targeting Simpson on Day 1, either by trading back from the sixth spot, or moving up from 24.

Orlovsky’s film review of both Mendoza and Simpson could hint at what NFL scouts and executives are seeing behind the scenes. Orlovsky sees no tier break between the consensus top quarterbacks in this year’s class. In fact, he definitively called Simpson the most NFL-ready quarterback in the 2026 class during Monday’s episode of Get Up.

"We're trying to see what you were as a player in college, and what you’re going to be asked to do in the NFL and what translates,” Orlovsky said. “I start with, what do you do in moments of panic with the football? Because that’s really what separates good to great. I would tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard. There’s not a ton of moments of panic from Fernando Mendoza, and then there’s moments where he immediately drops his eyes and becomes a runner. Ty Simpson is more consistent with that. What guy was asked to do more NFL throws? When I say NFL throws, I’m talking (15- to 25-yard) in routes, crossing routes, deep corner or sail routes — Ty Simpson, and it’s not even close in that regard. …

I like Mendoza, but I would rather have Ty Simpson at the 15-20 range, than Fernando Mendoza at 1.”

Ty Simpson might be more NFL-ready than Browns fans expected

GM Andrew Berry and the Browns could enter April’s draft in an unenviable spot. They have a full quarterback room with veteran Deshaun Watson and 2025 draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, but all signs point to a training camp competition to determine this year’s starter.

It’s also hard to feel confident in any of those three options right now. Both Sanders and Gabriel are developmental prospects at this point, and while Watson’s contract makes him a roster lock for 2026, it also has him scheduled to be designated as a post June 1 release in March of 2027. Could he be the Browns’ veteran bridge to the 2027 draft? Of course, but if the Browns are looking to build a program in Todd Monken’s first season as head coach, running it back with Watson feels like a step in the opposite direction.

Simpson could be the X-factor, depending on how Berry, Monken, and the Browns’ front office values the Alabama QB. If they agree with Orlovsky’s assessment, a bold move on Day 1 of the draft could already be in motion. The Browns currently hold nine 2026 draft picks, and everything will be on the table when they’re on the clock at No. 6 overall.

Browns fans may be more enamored with a 2027 draft class that includes Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, and Arch Manning, but adding to the QB room now would put the team in a better situation at this time next year. In theory, Cleveland could add Simpson in the draft, still host their Watson vs. Sanders competition in training camp, and groom Simpson to be the starter entering the 2027 league year, when Watson will finally exit the roster.

The Browns are obviously building for Monken’s debut season, and not planning for a draft class that’s still over a year away. If they fall in love with Simpson, he could become a much bigger priority on Day 1 of the 2026 draft than fans seem to be expecting.