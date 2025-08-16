Eagles insider suggests trade for Browns receiver following joint practices

The Browns will wrap up their time in Philadelphia with a preseason game this afternoon after two joint practices with the Eagles on Wednesday and Thursday. Cleveland made their mark, as the defensive front gave the Eagles all they could handle during the two days.

Cleveland and Philadelphia's front offices share similar philosophies regarding their financial strategies, and the two sides did link up for a trade earlier this offseason. Kenny Pickett was sent to the Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. One Eagles' beat reporter thinks the two sides could do more business together before rosters are cut down to 53.

Eagles beat reporter suggets trade for Browns returner DeAndre Carter

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice wrote an article about his notes from the second day of joint practices with Cleveland. In his piece, he mentioned how Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to take advantage of these joint practices by making trades with other teams. On top of that, Browns general manager Andrew Berry spent time in that front office, and his twin brother works there now.

Kempski first brought up trading for cornerback Denzel Ward, which seems like a non-starter even if the finances could align. Instead, Kempski moved to a more realistic option in veteran receiver/returner DeAndre Carter, who had a brief stint with Philadelphia in 2018. Kempski believes Carter would bring more value than current returner Avery Williams.

"When Ward made that play, I wondered if he might be a logical trade candidate, but nope, his contract is probably too prohibitive. Just quickly perusing the Browns' roster, a guy who I think makes some sense is WR/RS DeAndre Carter, a good returner and experienced receiver. He'd give them more than Avery Williams, at least. He's also a former Eagle." Jimmy Kepmski

While the Browns lack proven depth at receiver, it wouldn't be a bad idea to entertain offers if they feel comfortable with someone like Gage Larvadain returning kicks and filling that role. Obviously, compensation for a veteran return specialist won't be anything crazy, but it makes sense to explore unless they think Carter is going to provide tangible, irreplaceable value to both the special teams and offense.

More Browns news and analysis