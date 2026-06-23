Former Browns starter just gave fans another reason to believe in Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has experienced the ultimate double-edged sword when it comes to being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. You could make the argument that the elder Sanders did what any father in his position would do for his child when he broke into college coaching to support his son. Deion Sanders has also never been one to shy away from the cameras or keep a low profile, so naturally, he provided Shedeur with national exposure from a very young age.

While he has his father to thank for a great deal of help getting into the league, it's that very same attention that's placed the second-year pro under considerable scrutiny. Most fans would have a hard time naming another quarterback who was drafted on Day 3 in last year's draft. When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, however, some appear eager to manifest a negative story where one doesn't exist.

In 2025, the Cleveland Browns offensive line struggled mightily, particularly as injuries piled up late in the season. The starting left tackle for much of the year was Cam Robinson, a nine-year veteran who has played a considerable amount of football alongside a wide array of quarterbacks in his career. Robinson joined former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins standout offensive tackle Terron Armstead on his podcast, The Set, and waxed poetic about his rookie QB in 2025.

“[It’s] probably just in [Shedeur Sanders'] blood — it’s his confidence. It’s not arrogant, it didn’t come off to me as arrogance. He just breathes it. You feel it. When he comes into the huddle, the locker room, the huddle for walk-thru, you feel his aura and that’s contagious.”

The list of reasons to start Shedeur Sanders over Deshaun Watson continues to grow

The anti-Shedeur brigade may not like this one, and that's okay. It's one thing to follow media reports and try to cobble together locker room dynamics based on interviews and seconds-long snapshots we get in a game setting. It's quite another to hear a 30-year-old offensive tackle talk about feeling inspired when a rookie QB enters the huddle.

There's something to be said about a player who can inspire his teammates. For many quarterbacks, it's not their ability that fails them — it's their leadership. The Browns, quite frankly, may be the most aware of the concept, seeing as Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield seemed to range from indifferent to outright confrontational in their leadership styles.

It's often lost on people in the outside world just how different the environment is in an NFL locker room. The pressure is always maxed out, and players are in a constant battle for their spot. This leads to players having confidence that borders on irrational. That trait is a necessity to not only survive but thrive in an environment so ruthlessly competitive. It's no different than how any person acclimates to the temperature where they live.

It's more than fair to say Shedeur Sanders needs to make significant strides on the field. If he does, he may already have the leadership side of things locked down. From every corner of the roster, including defenders, there's been nothing but glowing praise for Sanders. He was successful in earning their respect as a rookie whose reputation preceded him.

To make good on his gift to inspire, he's going to need to beat out Deshaun Watson in Cleveland's quarterback battle. From there, the road won't be easy, but what's expected will be straightforward. Take care of the football, know when to give up on a play, and ultimately, win. If Shedeur Sanders can do that in 2026, the conversation shifts dramatically for the Browns in 2027.

Whether it's for fireworks or a train wreck, the Browns are giving their fans a reason to tune in next season. One thing is for sure: if you're counting out Shedeur Sanders, do so at your own risk.