Latest intel from NFL insider suggests Browns won't get suitors for top pick

While general manager Andrew Berry mulls over what to do with the second overall pick alongside head coach Kevin Stefanski and owner Jimmy Haslam, it's becoming increasingly clear that fans and analysts want the Cleveland Browns to select Travis Hunter atop the draft.

Hunter, a dual-athlete considered by many as the best player in the draft who would immediately boost the Browns' offense for years to come, is the newest blue chip prospect linked to Cleveland after weeks of connecting Abdul Carter to the team, instead.

And, you can't forget the many connections between the Browns and Shedeur Sanders, the next-best quarterback set to be available to the Browns after Cam Ward is likely taken first overall.

What do all of these shifts in perception about that pick and its usage indicate? That no one knows anything.

There's just too much time on everyone's hands as we wait another two full weeks for the NFL draft to kick off in Green Bay. While it's fun to look at mock drafts and mock draft pick trades, it's growing to be a nuisance to follow breadcrumbs that lead to a sirloin steak.

That all said, one key piece of intel from NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport signals that while drafts in previous years may have seen a ton of movement in terms of pick trades, this year doesn't seem to have that same juice.

Rapoport says draft day trades down, not up, are likelier in 2025

On social media, Rapoport quoted a Tampa Bay Buccaneers news account about their GM, Jason Licht, alluding to not much drive to move up or down in the draft order right now because of how uncertain it seems to be about certain prospects falling farther than expected.

That's what it feels like. Not a lot of teams trying to move up. https://t.co/oUetN47cXs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2025

This logic makes sense - this draft is being perceived as many as one featuring a ton of quarterback-needy teams with not many quarterbacks worth first round picks available. Beyond Ward and somewhat Sanders, players like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe aren't perceived as talents set to be taken before Round 2 begins.

Outside of quarterback talent, there's plenty of edge rushing and offensive line talent also available, and several top running back options set to be available in the first two rounds. So, there's really no need for teams looking to fill those holes to move up when someone decent can fall to them.

If Cleveland's looking to make moves in the first round in order to either land multiple picks or to get Sanders deeper in the first round, then it's going to be something they decide on on draft day, it seems. Don't anticipate any movement prior to the first round fully getting under way.

More Browns news and analysis