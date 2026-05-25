One of the Browns’ biggest trade steals is coming back to haunt them

Much has been made of the Cleveland Browns' 2026 schedule, and for good reason. It's exciting to get the times and dates of the matchups that are to come, and if the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears are any indication from last year, a weak schedule could propel any team on a historic playoff run if things break the right way. The Browns' schedule appears favorable at this early juncture.

There is one matchup that's gone under the radar, even if the game's appeal has a distinct "Backstreet Boys on Tour in 2026" vibe. When the Browns host the Houston Texans in Week 10, there's a chance Deshaun Watson will feel a little extra going into the game, if he's the starter, that is. The same goes for Tytus Howard and Maliek Collins, two former Texans in their own right. Houston features a couple of former Browns in Tommy Togiai and M.J. Stewart. Now that's a reunion tour nobody asked for.

It's a different player Houston welcomed this offseason, however, who made a considerable mark in Cleveland. That would be none other than standout offensive lineman Wyatt Teller. For the first time in seven years, an NFL season will kick off without Teller as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Couple that with Joel Bitonio's apparent retirement, and the sentiment that times are changing is unavoidable.

One of the Browns' biggest trade steals ever will be coming back to Cleveland (with a massive chip on his shoulder)

Wyatt Teller arrived in Cleveland with little fanfare. Originally a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, he was traded to the Browns along with a 2021 seventh-round pick for 2020 fifth- and sixth-round picks. In other words, peanuts. Time quickly showed that then-Browns GM John Dorsey executed a heist with this deal.

For more than half a decade, Teller combined with Joel Bitonio to create arguably the NFL's top guard duo. Teller put together back-to-back Second Team All-Pro seasons in 2020 and 2021, and enjoyed three Pro Bowl nods from 2021 to 2023. He was an integral part of the Browns' two most recent playoff teams, frequently blasting truck-sized holes for the human embodiment of a bulldozer — Nick Chubb — to roll on through.

As with many offensive linemen, Teller battled injuries but displayed resolute grit. Despite the narrative of his health status, he still managed to suit up in 43 out of 51 games over the last three years. His deterioration in performance has been overblown as well, as despite the aforementioned injuries he managed to record a 62.2 PFF grade last season, which placed 40th of 81 qualifiers, or slightly above average.

In Cleveland, the last two offseasons have been about ushering in a new era in a variety of ways. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was let go. Franchise legends such as Bitonio, Chubb, Teller, David Njoku, and Jack Conklin have for all intents and purposes played their last games as Browns, and for some, possibly in their careers.

Not Teller, though. Despite the painful breakup with Cleveland, he wound up in a great spot with Houston. The Texans have had three straight playoff berths, winning in the Wild Card round each year. He instantly upgrades a weak spot on the offensive line and will presumably bring some peace of mind to former Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud. It surely doesn't hurt that he'll get to take out some frustration on the team that deemed him expendable just a few months ago.

Circle the date on your calendars, Browns fans. If Wyatt Teller has his way, the home team might get boat-raced. With the newly acquired David Montgomery taking the reins in the backfield and an already potent passing attack, Myles Garrett and Co. will have their hands full on defense. Regardless of the outcome, to at least one player on that field, this one will simply mean more.