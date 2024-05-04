Browns RB Nick Chubb sends strong message with cryptic post
Nick Chubb might be hinting at a quicker recovery than expected
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb was on a roll to start the 2024 season but that came to a crashing halt in Week 2. Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sep. 18, the Cleveland Browns star running back suffered a torn ACL and MCL on his 10th rushing attempt in the first half.
A low hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick ended a campaign that saw Chubb run for 170 yards in his first 28 carries. That was an average of 6.1 yards per attempt which was far above his already impressive career average of 5.3 yards per rush. With Chubb out, the Browns still won 11 games but their rushing attack was nowhere near as impactful.
That's why fans eagerly await his return — and his recent Instagram post has fans wondering if that will come sooner than expected.
Chubb, who showed up to Cleveland Browns Stadium in a Batman mask to do the ceremonial pre-game guitar smash last season, has made it no secret who his favorite superhero is. He's once again pointing to the Dark Knight for inspiration with this clip, showing Batman getting up, wiping off blood, and returning to fight.
Browns GM says not to bet against Nick Chubb
Cleveland has indicated Chubb might not start the season on the active roster, due to where he's at in his recovery. Just recently, he started running on land which is a positive step but the process was always expected to be long due to the dual ligament tears.
Even so, general manager Andrew Berry was recently on the Pat McAfee Show and reminded everyone not to bet against 'Batman', who he called a "special human being."
Berry said Chubb still has a long way to go and the Browns can lean on D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to work alongside third-year pro Jerome Ford. He added that the next couple of months will be important for No. 24 as he increases the workload.
The GM won't put a firm timeline on his return but with Chubb's recent post, it might be safe to say he's ready to defy the odds.