Browns vs. Cardinals live stream: How to watch Week 9 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns (4-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-7) in Week 9. Here's all the information you need to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns return home in Week 9 and they're again expecting Deshaun Watson to be under center.
Following a rotator cuff strain, Watson missed Week 4 and Week 6 but was able to start in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. He threw just five passes in that game before head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled him from the game — following a brutal hit.
Watson then sat out in Week 8 as the Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks. Now sitting at 4-3, Cleveland is looking to continue a push toward the postseason. They do have a couple of critical games coming up as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.
Before facing their divisional rivals, however, they take on the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals. Not only have the Cards struggled to win games but they also recently traded away Josh Dobbs, meaning rookie Clayton Tune will make his first start. It will already be tough for him to go against the Browns defense and it became more difficult when it was announced that Michael Wilson is expected to sit out.
Even with the odds being in Cleveland's favor, they have to stay focused to secure win No. 5. Arizona proved they can defeat anyone in Week 3 when they upset the Dallas Cowboys, who appeared to be overlooking them.
As long as they're not guilty of this, the Browns should be able to notch another win while also ensuring Watson is ready for the upcoming AFC North showdowns.
Browns vs. Cardinals game information
Below is all the information you need to catch all the action in Week 9.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 4
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Seattle, WA
Stadium: Lumen Field
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV