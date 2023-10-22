Browns vs. Colts live stream: All the information for Week 7 contest
The Cleveland Browns head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 7. Here's all the information needed to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 7 is finally here as the Cleveland Browns (3-2) are set to face off with the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) on the road.
Cleveland is coming off a huge win over the San Francisco 49ers, who were previously undefeated. Oftentimes, such a victory could lead to a fear of a letdown in the following week but that shouldn't be the case for the Browns since they just received some great news.
It was announced on Saturday night that Deshaun Watson should be starting after missing the past two games with a rotator cuff strain. Watson threw well in practice all week and is set to resume his role under center.
For the Colts, they're coming in off a lopsided loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the road, they were handed a 37-20 defeat and then found out later they would be without a starting defensive tackle with Grover Stewart being suspended.
Indy is also without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will be undergoing surgery on his shoulder and will miss the remainder of the year. In his place is Gardner Minshew, who is one of the better reserves in the game.
It should be an interesting game and we have the information you need ahead of Week 7 to catch the action.
Browns vs. Colts game information
Here's all the information needed in order to watch or listen to the game.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV