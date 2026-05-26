5 Browns free-agent decisions that should have Andrew Berry wanting a do-over

Unless you’re a die-hard football fan who’s really into voluntary offseason workouts, we’ve hit the quiet point of the NFL schedule. It’s the perfect time to take a beat, dig into the roster — and nitpick your favorite team’s moves in free agency and the draft.

It’s been an active offseason for GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns, who fared well in overhauling the offensive line and adding young talent at wide receiver. Berry largely left the fan base satisfied following the team’s latest 10-player draft haul, topped off by some intriguing undrafted rookies.

Free agency? That’s a completely different story. The Browns understandably locked in on fixing the offensive line, but now that the key roster-building phases of the offseason are behind us, there are several moves (or lack thereof) that left Cleveland’s front office ripe for second-guesses.

These Browns free-agent decisions already look questionable in hindsight

1. Passing on Malik Willis at just $45 million guaranteed over three years

Browns fans were waiting for their team to swing a trade or make a splash signing to add legitimate competition at quarterback… and they’re still waiting. There were some good options, including extremely cost-effective ones with both Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa officially hitting the market in March (while still getting paid by their former teams).

The best option was the unrestricted free agent who would have fit head coach Todd Monken’s ideal quarterback profile in Malik Willis. The Browns passed at a price that was more than reasonable — three years, $67.5 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed.

The salary cap? It wouldn’t have been an issue. Willis’ 2026 cap number is a whopping $5.6 million, per Over the Cap. The perfect short-term bridge QB solution was available for the taking, and perhaps due to the complicated nature of Deshaun Watson’s contract, and Shedeur Sanders’ improved play down the stretch in 2025, they passed.

It felt like a mistake back in March, and it will only look worse if the Browns struggle and Willis balls out for the Miami Dolphins in 2026.

2. Not capitalizing on left tackle Rasheed Walker’s bargain market

Generally speaking, if a starting-caliber left tackle hits free agency, teams aren’t exactly lining up to throw money at him. It’s such a premium position that the true difference-makers never make it to the open market.

But for the Browns, who were literally looking to replace every starting offensive line spot in 2026? Rasheed Walker felt like an obvious target entering the new league year as one of the top offensive linemen available. The decision not to sign him feels like an even bigger head-scratcher after he ultimately landed with the Carolina Panthers for just one year and $4 million.

According to Over the Cap, Walker only got about $3.2 million in guarantees — which is less than the Browns committed when they re-signed Teven Jenkins ($3.9). With Dawand Jones coming off another season-ending injury, and the Browns’ best option at left tackle likely being rookie Spencer Fano, taking a flyer at Walker’s price feels like a no-brainer in hindsight.

3. Committing to free agent guard Zion Johnson with over $32 million in guarantees

It’s hardly a secret that the Browns might’ve overpaid for Johnson, who was one of their splashier signings in the first wave of free agency. They wound up landing him with a three-year deal with a max value of close to $50 million and over $32 million fully guaranteed.

As mentioned earlier, the Browns could have essentially passed on Johnson at that high price and made a run at signing Willis instead. They have some solid depth on the interior after signing Elgton Jenkins, re-signing Teven Jenkins, and drafting both Parker Brailsford and Austin Barber. All four of those players have some positional versatility, with Brailsford a candidate to compete for the starting center job as a rookie, and Barber profiling as a potential swing tackle who could also kick inside to guard. The Browns have 2024 third-round pick Zak Zinter in the mix as well.

Of all the offensive line moves the Browns made, committing to Johnson in that fashion is the easiest second guess.

4. Not re-signing Devin Bush for just $10 million per year

The Browns haven’t made a ton of changes to their already elite defense, but one of their most underrated — and surprising — moves was letting productive linebacker Devin Bush walk in free agency for what turned out to be a cheaper option in former New York Jet Quincy Williams.

Williams does fit the scheme and has familiarity with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, but Bush was a playmaker for the Browns in 2025, and he left for just $10 million per year on average with the Chicago Bears.

Bush is both younger than Williams and was the better overall NFL prospect after being selected No. 10 overall by the Steelers in 2019. Cleveland has a need for linebacker depth after placing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on season-ending IR, and their depth chart would look a lot better at the position with Carson Schwesinger, Bush, and Williams patrolling the second level.

5. Not going all-in on Isaiah Likely (or Charlie Kolar) in the first wave

There’s been some buzz around fifth-round rookie Joe Royer and the Browns’ young tight end group behind Harold Fannin Jr., but we’ll believe it when we see it. One of the biggest second-guesses of the Browns’ offseason was the decision to pass on adding a veteran sidekick for Fannin, and the Baltimore Ravens’ two 2026 free agents top the list.

Both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar would have vastly improved the Browns’ situation at tight end, given their familiarity with Monken’s system over the past three seasons in Baltimore. Likely would have given Cleveland a deadly 1-2 receiving punch with Fannin in the passing game. Kolar was one of the best in-line blocking tight ends on the market and may have paired with Fannin better than anyone.

Perhaps Royer will surprise and prove the Browns right for going with a cost-effective approach at tight end. But he was the 15th tight end off the board in the 2026 draft, and if Fannin misses any time whatsoever with an injury this season, the team’s failure to adequately replace David Njoku could end up being the do-over Berry wants back most.