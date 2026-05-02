Andrew Berry’s mentor might have swiped one of the Browns’ top Day 2 targets

The Cleveland Browns aced the 2026 NFL Draft, at least on paper. That's not to say that GM Andrew Berry landed every player he coveted.

The Browns revamped the offensive line with the addition of Spencer Fano, the best offensive tackle prospect in the class. They later doubled down by adding a swing tackle prospect with guard potential in Austin Barber in the third round.

Barber may have been more of a consolation prize, though. The Browns were close to landing Markel Bell, a tackle prospect who looked tailor-made for head coach Todd Monken's system. Unsurprisingly, it was Howie Roseman, Berry's mentor, who stole him off the board earlier than most expected, at pick No. 68 overall.

This was the exact type of prospect the Browns were hoping to land on Day 2

While he's a bit raw as an NFL prospect, Bell is an absolute mountain of a human being. Standing at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, he's an oversized tackle who's almost impossible to get around once he sets his feet. He can bully his way to the second level, and it usually takes more than one defensive lineman to get him out of position.

It might take a year or two before he refines his technique enough to make an impact in Philadelphia. That also made him a perfect fit for the Eagles, a team bracing to lose Lane Johnson, who's about to enter his age-36 season.

Bell and first-round tackle prospect Francis Mauigoa were the building blocks of Mario Cristobal's offensive line en route to reaching the national championship game in 2025. With most of the high-end options no longer available, the Browns likely would have taken Bell early in the third round, given their desire to double down on their offensive line selections. Bell made an early trip to Berea for a 30 visit following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Of course, the draft is all about value and projections, and there's no telling whether Bell will have a better career than Barber. Countless factors can make or break a player's career.

However that shakes out, the past couple of drafts are finally showing what Berry learned from his days in the Eagles' front office. He hasn't hesitated to make the board work for him and move up and down almost at will. He's taken risks and made sure to get the best player available, even if that means reaching a bit for his guy.

In that sense, Berry might have taken a page out of Roseman's book by trading up into the back half of the third round to land Barber.