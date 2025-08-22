Browns roster battles heating up with cuts looming this preseason

With the third and final game of the preseason looming, several Browns position battles are still in flux. For the most part, it's not too difficult to determine the starters at each spot on the Browns' depth chart. The source of intrigue for this contest, though, is the fierce competition for the final jobs on the Browns' initial 53-man roster.

The contenders include a healthy variety of rookies and second-year players, as well as a few veterans sprinkled in with sights on getting back into the league after brief hiatuses. Here are the battles that still need to be settled as the preseason winds to a close:

3rd Running Back

At this point in time, Quinshon Judkins is not under contract, and many reports indicate that he may be facing a suspension before he's able to kick off his NFL career. It is extremely likely that when the season kicks off, the top two backs for the Browns will be Jerome Ford and their fourth-round rookie draft pick, Dylan Sampson.

As far as the third spot, the position is up for grabs. The three contenders are the incumbent Pierre Strong Jr., the undrafted free agent Ahmani Marshall, and former Bengals special teams standout, Trayveon Williams.

This is how the trio has performed in the preseason so far: Strong Jr. (13 carries, 89 yards, 4 receptions, 10 yards), Marshall (14 carries, 57 yards, 1 rushing TD, 2 receptions, 2 yards), and Williams (6 carries, 26 yards, 3 receptions, 23 yards).

6th Wide Receiver

We all know that Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman's names are penciled in as starters for the season. It is a lock that Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond will be on the roster, the latter receiving a three-year, fully guaranteed contract from the Browns about a week ago. There's a question whether the Browns will retain seasoned veterans Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter.

If the Browns opt to move on from one of those veterans, there are two intriguing options vying for those spots. One is Kaden Davis (6 receptions, 67 yards, 2 receiving TDs, 2 carries, -13 yards, 3 kick returns, 75 yards), an undrafted free agent from last season who ended up spending some time on the active roster in 2024. The other standout is the undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, Gage Larvadain (5 receptions, 66 yards, 2 carries, 20 yards, 7 punt returns, 74 yards).

3rd Tight End

Arguably, the most accomplished skill position player is none other than David Njoku. He is supplemented on the depth chart by third-round rookie Harold Fannin Jr. There is less certainty about who will be backing them up as the third tight end on the roster.

At this time, there are three likely contenders for that one spot. Blake Whiteheart (1 reception, 10 yards) is the favorite, after spending a lot of time on the Browns' active roster in 2024. Brenden Bates (3 receptions, 43 yards) and Sal Cannella (6 receptions, 47 yards) have both flashed in the preseason, as well.

5th Defensive Tackle

There's no question about the top rungs of the depth chart at the interior defensive line spot. Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Shelby Harris, and Michael Hall Jr. (if healthy) will all be on the opening roster. One of the most competitive battles comes for that final spot in the rotation.

Sam Kamara has been with the Browns for the last three seasons, playing a substantial amount of snaps last season on the defensive line. He has had a modest impact in the preseason so far, with just two tackles. On the other hand, Adin Huntington, an undrafted rookie from Tulane, has flashed with six tackles, one tackle-for-loss, a sack, and three quarterback hits.

5th EDGE Rusher

The EDGE group features the Browns' greatest player, Myles Garrett, as well as a few young veteran players with considerable upside in Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to round out the top four. The Browns usually opt for five, which is where some cases can be made for a few players.

Leading the group is Julian Okwara, a former 3rd round pick of the Detroit Lions, who has made splash plays this preseason to the tune of five tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, three quarterback hits, and 1 pass defensed. K.J. Henry likely had the play of the preseason to this point, when he intercepted an errant Kyle McCord pass and returned it for a TD.

He's also had three tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, one pass defensed, and a quarterback hit. Finally, Cameron Thomas will be looking for a big performance, as he's only had one tackle, one tackle-for-loss, and one quarterback hit.

6th Cornerback

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are locks to be on the roster barring an unforeseen trade. It appears that Cameron Mitchell, a fifth-round pick in 2023, and Tony Brown, who's made his name in the league on the back of his special teams play, seem likely to stick.

That leaves one or two spots for cornerbacks to fill out the final spots of the roster. It would appear that the leader for that spot is Nik Needham, who has had two tackles, an interception, and a pass defensed in the preseason thus far. Chigozie Anusiem had three tackles in the first contest but was injured in the game. Finally, last year's seventh-round draft pick Myles Harden is looking to keep his spot - he's had five tackles.

5th Safety

It is not a certainty that the Browns will keep a fifth safety, although over the last four seasons, they have always opened with five. Grant Delpit is looking to solidify himself as a leader on the defense this season, and Ronnie Hickman finally appears poised to prove he can be an impactful starter, rather than a rotational player.

Behind them, the Browns have a duo of veterans with a wealth of experience between Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee. That final spot could come down to Christopher Edmonds (5 tackles, 1 pass defensed), a second-year undrafted player out of Arizona State, and an undrafted rookie in Donovan McMillon (8 tackles, 2 passes defensed), who has impressed this preseason.

