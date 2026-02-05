Jim Schwartz is left with two options (and neither is ideal)

The Cleveland Browns continue to revamp their offensive coaching staff. New head coach Todd Monken has brought plenty of his former assistants to Northeast Ohio with him.

The defense, however, is a different story.

Multiple reports stated that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz didn't want to stay in Cleveland after Monken was hired. He was reportedly livid after not getting the main job, so even though he's still under contract for two more years, this remains an uncomfortable situation between the two sides.

Unfortunately for Schwartz, he may not have much of a choice. According to Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns won't do him any favors, so he can either bury the hatchet and return, or retire.

“I’ve had people telling me there is no way Jim’s coming back into that building and going back to being the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns,” Cabot said in a recent appearance on the Orange and Brown podcast. “But I’ve also been told that he only has two choices right now, and that is retire or come back and coach the Cleveland Browns. If he has an opportunity to go somewhere else, it’s not going to come easy. They don’t plan on letting him out of his contract.”

Jim Schwartz can either return to Cleveland, or sit out 2026 entirely

The Browns usually let their disgruntled assistants go, but things may have gotten a little too personal this time. It's worth noting, too, that Schwartz could strong-arm his way out of Cleveland by taking the year off and reassessing his options in 2027; he doesn't necessarily have to retire.

Monken woudn't get into details about his conversations with Schwartz. Then again, he also made it loud and clear that he didn't take the job because of Jim Schwartz, all but leaving the door wide open for him to leave.

Schwartz has done an amazing job in his three years with the defense, especially at home. He's built a close relationship with multiple players, including Myles Garrett, who has taken his game to a whole new level since he arrived in Berea.

That said, the Browns' defensive coordinator position should draw multiple suitors, and Monken may already have several potential candidates in mind. He said he wants to leave the defensive coaching staff intact, and the Browns should also have a couple of in-house prospects to take the reins if needed.

Schwartz wants to be a head coach again, and it's easy to understand his frustration. He was bypassed in favor of a 59-year-old with no prior head-coaching experience.

Then again, he's under contract, and he'll have to act like a professional or walk away from the game entirely for the 2026 season.