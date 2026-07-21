The Browns' most realistic trade target from every NFC team

The Cleveland Browns added more than enough young talent to their roster this season. They also traded franchise legend Myles Garrett, prompting speculation about a potential panic sale. While that may not be the case, that doesn't mean the Browns won't make some moves.

General manager Andrew Berry is always looking to roll the dice on disgruntled players with high upside, and while the roster is mostly set for next season, this team should be open for business before the trade deadline.

The Browns have already addressed most of their top roster needs, but they could still use some depth at linebacker, pass rusher, and cornerback. Considering this, let's take a look at a realistic trade target from every team in the NFC.

Some of these targets might be realistic because they could (or should) be on the trade block, while others could happen because the Browns might be interested. Whether they'll make a run at any of the 16 players mentioned here remains to be seen, but it'll be fun to look back on this piece after the deadline to see how early we called it.

These NFC players could solve the Browns' biggest remaining roster needs

NFC North

Packers: Nazir Stackhouse, DL

The Packers' new-look defensive line will be one of the biggest defensive storylines in Green Bay. With Jonathan Gannon in town, some returning players might not fit his defensive scheme. That includes the 24-year-old Stackhouse, who barely got on the field last season and lost even more ground with Javon Hargrave's recent arrival. The Browns could use help in the interior of the defensive line, and Stackhouse could be another cheap option next to Mason Graham.

Vikings: TJ Hockenson, TE

The Browns already have a budding star in Harold Fannin Jr., but Todd Monken usually uses multiple tight ends. They signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart, and drafted Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. That shows they're desperate for solutions at the position, so they might be tempted to take a proven veteran like Vikings' TJ Hockenson and his expiring contract.

Bears: Cole Kmet, TE

Likewise, the Bears have a logjam at tight end. Colston Loveland is a star in the making, and they just drafted Sam Roush. Kmet isn't necessarily a big name, but he's a mismatch in the end zone and a proven veteran with extensive pass-catching experience. More importantly, he's a versatile and renowned blocker who could be the perfect Fannin sidekick.

Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DE

The Lions have always been high on Onwuzurike, but injuries might force their hand to make a move. The Browns traded the best pass-rusher in the game, and as much as Jared Verse can also become a superstar, they should keep their eyes open for whoever might be available. If he's healthy, Onwuzurike can be a versatile presence along the defensive line, including at nose tackle.

NFC South

Bucs: SirVocea Dennis, LB

Dennis was one of the Buccaneers' unsung heroes on defense in 2025. He started 16 games for them and topped 100 tackles while also putting plenty of pressure on the quarterback. Nevertheless, Todd Bowles' team signed Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom, and drafted Josiah Trotter. That makes Dennis somewhat expendable, and at only $1.145 million a year, he might be the ultimate bargain for Cleveland.

Panthers: Xavier Legette, WR

The Browns created a logjam at wide receiver this offseason, but no team can have enough talent at the position. Xavier Legette hasn't lived up to expectations, but that's just the type of move Andrew Berry would make. The Panthers seem ready to move on from Legette, and the Browns could add another high-upside pass catcher to the mix if the price makes sense.

Saints: Pete Werner, LB

The Saints restructured Pete Werner's deal to lower his cap hit, but that might not be enough to guarantee his future in the Big Easy. The Saints have Danny Stutsman and Kaden Ellis at the position, leaving the former Buckeyes linebacker on the outside looking in. Given his salary and experience, the Browns surely wouldn't mind luring Werner back to Ohio.

Falcons: Troy Andersen, LB

The Falcons may have run out of patience with Troy Andersen after two injury-riddled seasons. He was a promising, hard-hitting middle linebacker as a rookie, but he's played a grand total of nine games over the past two years. With a new coaching staff and the additions of Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, and Harold Perkins Jr., Andersen might be the odd-man out. He's worth the gamble at a reasonably low price.

NFC East

Cowboys: Sam Williams, OLB

The Cowboys overhauled their defense to kick off the Christian Parker era, and with Donovan Ezeiuruaku ready to take on a bigger role, and Malachi Lawrence's arrival, Williams could get phased out. He wouldn't move the needle much in Cleveland, but Williams could bring some depth as a rotational pass rusher with Verse, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire.

Commanders: Frankie Luvu, LB

Luvu is criminally underrated. He's a high-volume tackler who will never give up on a play. Unfortunately for him, the Commanders signed Leo Chenal and drafted Sonny Styles, and given his $11.3 million cap hit, Luvu could become a roster casualty. He's aggressive as a blitzer, and the 29-year-old would be a seamless fit in Cleveland.

Eagles: Jalen Carter, DT

Given his past, Andrew Berry has close ties to Eagles GM Howie Roseman. The Eagles like to pay their players early before they get more expensive, so seeing them be patient with Carter raises doubts about whether they want to keep him around. There are plenty of character red flags, but he's got superstar potential. A defensive tackle tandem with Mason Graham would be a joy to watch for years to come.

Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE

The Giants might be just delaying the inevitable with Thibodeaux. The fact of the matter is that they will be better off paying someone else because they already have Abdul Carter and Brian Burns. The Browns have a budding star in Jared Verse, and rolling the dice on a former top-five pick who hasn't reached his prime yet might be worth it. They would have the money to pay him if he earns it.

NFC West

Seahawks: Mike Morris, DE

The defending Super Bowl champions are absolutely stacked in the pass-rushing department. With Dante Fowler Jr. replacing Boye Mafe, Mike Morris' potential opportunities for extended playing time may have dissipated. Morris has mostly been a core special teams player over his three years in the league, but he would probably have a better chance at playing some defense with the Browns.

49ers: Mac Jones, QB

To be clear, the San Francisco 49ers have repeatedly shut down all inquiries about trading for Jones, but what if Brock Purdy plays poorly and they still don't play him? Will the former Alabama star stay quiet, or will he stir the pot as he did at times with the Patriots? The Browns were linked to Jones in the offseason, though only through rumors. If he becomes available, and the Browns' quarterback situation remains unsettled, Jones might be worth the shot.

Rams: Colby Parkinson, TE

The Browns and Rams clearly have a cordial relationship after the Garrett trade. If the Browns are not sold on their tight end situation, it's hard to think of a better trade partner, given the Rams' surplus of talent at the position. Parkinson is a proven pass catcher who may only need a bigger target share to reach star status.

Cardinals: Jacoby Brissett, QB

The fact that Jacoby Brissett is holding out is borderline hilarious, but Browns fans will always hold a special place in their hearts for him. That doesn't mean they need him, and trading for Brissett probably means there was a string of injuries at the position. Still, that has happened way too often in recent Browns history, so we can't rule it out.