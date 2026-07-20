The most realistic Browns trade target from every AFC team

The Cleveland Browns' roster is mostly set, but general manager Andrew Berry is unpredictable. He's always keeping tabs on potential high-upside moves, and 2026 should be no different.

While the Browns took care of their most glaring roster needs this offseason, they could still use some help at linebacker, cornerback, and pass rusher. They're unlikely to make a big move during training camp, but that can always change as the trade deadline approaches.

That's why we'll pick a player from each AFC team that could interest the Cleveland Browns. Some of these guys might legitimately be on the trade block, while others might be good fits for Todd Monken's team.

Of course, this isn't based on any intel or rumors, but simply what makes the most sense. While it's hard to believe any AFC North team will deal with Cleveland, we've seen crazier things happen in this league.

Considering that, let's dive in.

Why these AFC players make sense for the Cleveland Browns

AFC North

Steelers: Patrick Queen, LB

The Steelers don't seem too happy with their Patrick Queen experiment, and the Browns have already turned one of their failed linebackers into gold. They lost Devin Bush to the Bears in free agency, and while Quincy Williams should be a suitable replacement, you can never have too much depth at linebacker. Queen was a star with the Ravens, and he may just need a change of scenery.

Bengals: T.J. Slaton Jr., DT

The Bengals were one of the most aggressive teams on defense this offseason. Trading a top-10 draft pick for veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has created a bit of a logjam in the interior of the defensive line, and Slaton could potentially become available. The Browns are thin at defensive tackle, and Mason Graham may appreciate the help.

Ravens: Robert Longerbeam, CB

The Browns could use help at slot cornerback. Longerbeam missed his rookie season with an injury, and the Ravens added Chandler Rivers and Keyon Martin to the mix this offseason. A sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft, Longerbeam would be an intriguing addition to compete with an underwhelming duo of Myles Harden and Myles Bryant.

AFC West

Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB

The Browns have said all the right things about wanting to keep Denzel Ward, but that's also what they said with Myles Garrett. What if someone comes knocking with a Godfather offer? Will they feel the same way about their star cornerback? They definitely should, but there are no guarantees in this business. Kristian Fulton is solid, though he comes with injury concerns. The Chiefs have a stacked secondary, and he might be the odd-man out.

Broncos: Riley Moss, CB

The Broncos will ultimately have to choose between Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian, and the former looks like the strongest candidate to be shown the door in Mile High. They also drafted Jahdae Barron, so the writing is on the wall.

Raiders: Eric Stokes, CB

The Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice on Jermod McCoy, who, if healthy, might be the best cornerback in the 2026 draft class. That should make Stokes, a former first-round pick, somewhat expendable. However, this might only make sense for the Browns if Denzel Ward leaves and they need a starting-caliber replacement, given his $10 million annual salary.

Chargers: Charlie Kolar, TE

Tight end seems to be a sneaky roster need for the Browns. They signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart, and drafted Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. Clearly, that's a point of emphasis for Monken and his coaching staff. Kolar spent years with Monken in Baltimore, and the Chargers have Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku atop the depth chart. The Browns missed out on Kolar in free agency, but perhaps a trade could get him to Cleveland?

AFC South

Colts: Jaylon Jones, CB

If Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward are healthy, the Colts should be more than set in terms of outside cornerback help. Jaylon Jones looked like a star in the making in 2024, but couldn't keep his foot on the gas last season. Perhaps the Browns can bring out the best in him again and get him for pennies on the dollar.

Texans: Henry To'oTo'o, LB

The Texans have one of the best defenses in the game, and head coach DeMeco Ryans will most likely go the extra mile to ensure that's the case again in 2026. That unit will most likely stay untouched, but if they were to part ways with someone, that would probably be To'oTo'o, who's on the final year of his contract. He'd be a starter on most teams, and while the Browns have Carson Schwesinger in the middle, To'oTo'o could be their much-needed solution to the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Titans: Cody Barton, LB

Robert Saleh took the reins of the Tennessee Titans' shaky defense, and that probably means there won't be room for some of the old faces. With Anthony Hill Jr. and Cedric Gray looking to climb their way up the ladder, and former Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate as the first guy off the bench — the writing is on the wall for Barton, a solid and experienced linebacker who might simply be a victim of circumstances.

Jaguars: Christian Braswell, CB

Braswell hasn't been given much of a shot in Jacksonville, and that's unlikely to change at this point. They've invested heavily in the cornerback position, starting with Travis Hunter, and there's no clear path for him to get on the field. He's mostly a gamble and depth piece at this point, but beggars can't be choosers, and the Browns don't have much behind Ward and Tyson Campbell.

AFC East

Jets: Mazi Smith, DT

The Jets acquired Mazi Smith in their blockbuster Quinnen Williams trade, but he was mostly a filler rather than anything else. Smith is a former first-round pick still on a rookie deal, so he might be worth the gamble, but he'll have a tough time convincing Aaron Glenn that he's worth keeping after logging just two sacks in 42 career games. Still, if the price makes sense, he definitely fits Mason Graham's timeline.

Patriots: Morgan Moses, OT

The Browns overhauled their offensive line and should do just fine, but history isn't on their side. An injury can derail their season, and they might find themselves in a position to find a veteran tackle in the trade market again. If Caleb Lomu plays well early and Will Campbell shakes off his rookie-season woes, the Patriots might be inclined to part ways with veteran Morgan Moses, who's entering his age-35 season.

Bills: Keon Coleman, WR

The Browns double-dipped in the wide receiver market in the NFL Draft, but Andrew Berry loves trading for misfits with untapped potential at the position. They may not need Keon Coleman, as talented as he is, but if the Bills are willing to move him at a discount, this is the type of move the Browns' GM would be all over. Coleman is still only 23 years old.

Dolphins: Jordyn Brooks, LB

The Miami Dolphins might have the worst roster in the league right now, but even they might have someone worth stealing. They likely won't be in a position to keep their veterans as they look to rebuild for the future. Jordyn Brooks is coming off a career-best 13 tackles for loss and earning first-team All-Pro honors. He's on the older side at 29 years old, but he's the type of sideline-to-sideline linebacker that defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg loves.